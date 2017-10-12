Wilco Announce A.M., Being There Reissues With Unreleased Uncle Tupelo Song

Wilco are reissuing their first two albums — 1995’s A.M. and 1996’s Being There — in deluxe sets that include never-before-released studio outtakes, alternate takes, and demos of songs. One of the bonus tracks is the last song that Tweedy’s pre-Wilco band Uncle Tupelo ever recorded — it’s called “When You Find Trouble.” The reissues will be available on 12/1 via Rhino Records and you can pre-order them here. You can hear a recording of the band performing A.M.‘s “Passenger Side” live at the Troubadour in Los Angeles in 1996 via Rolling Stone below.