Unreleased Lorde & WHY? Collaboration “Sway” Surfaces

In 2014, WHY?’s Yoni Wolf recorded a song with Lorde. The collaboration came about after someone pointed out lyrical similarities between Pure Heroine’s “Still Sane” and WHY?’s “By Torpedo Or Crohn’s” (the line “Only bad people live to see their likeness set in stone”), and Lorde admitted to being a huge fan on Twitter. Yoni hit her up on Tumblr, and went into the studio with her shortly after. The song never saw the light of day, however — even on WHY’s new album from this year — but it recently surfaced online. It’s called “Sway,” and it serves as an interesting stepping stone between the sounds of Lorde’s debut and Melodrama. Hear it below.