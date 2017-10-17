James Elkington – “Christmas Is Drawing Near At Hand”

Earlier this year, the English-born and Chicago-based musician James Elkington released Wintres Woma, a perfectly gorgeous album of folk-guitar meditations. Elkington has also contributed to 13 Days Of Christmas, a new holiday-music compilation from the Chicago roots-music label Bloodshot. The comp also features contributions from people like Kelly Hogan, Murder By Death, and Jon Langford And His Men Of Gwent. Elkington’s song is a lovely version of the old English folk song “Christmas Is Drawing Near At Hand,” and you can hear it at NPR.

13 Days Of Xmas is out 11/17 on Bloodshot.