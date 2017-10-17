Björk Further Details Alleged Sexual Harassment By “Danish Director”

Over the weekend, Björk opened up about her own experiences with sexual harassment in the film industry. It was a thinly-veiled story about “a Danish director” who, although she didn’t name him directly, is undoubtedly Lars von Trier, who Björk worked with on 2000’s Dancer In The Dark. Von Trier denied the allegations yesterday, and today Björk has shared more details. Her description includes examples of the harassment she faced on set and the ways in which von Trier smeared her in the press, including addressing a gossip item that circulated during the shoot about her eating a blouse in protest of the film’s working conditions. Here is her post in full:

in the spirit of #metoo i would like to lend women around the world a hand with a more detailed description of my experience with a danish director . it feels extremely difficult to come out with something of this nature into the public , especially when immediately ridiculed by offenders . i fully sympathise with everyone who hesitates , even for years . but i feel it is the right time especially now when it could make a change . here comes a list of the encounters that i think count as sexual harassment :

1 after each take the director ran up to me and wrapped his arms around me for a long time in front of all crew or alone and stroked me sometimes for minutes against my wishes

2 when after 2 months of this i said he had to stop the touching , he exploded and broke a chair in front of everyone on set . like someone who has always been allowed to fondle his actresses . then we all got sent home .

3 during the whole filming process there were constant awkward paralysing unwanted whispered sexual offers from him with graphic descriptions , sometimes with his wife standing next to us .

4 while filming in sweden , he threatened to climb from his room´s balcony over to mine in the middle of the night with a clear sexual intention , while his wife was in the room next door . i escaped to my friends room . this was what finally woke me up to the severity of all this and made me stand my ground

5 fabricated stories in the press about me being difficult by his producer . this matches beautifully the weinstein methods and bullying . i have never eaten a shirt . not sure that is even possible .

6 i didnt comply or agree on being sexually harassed . that was then portrayed as me being difficult . if being difficult is standing up to being treated like that , i´ll own it .

hope

let´s break this curse

warmth

björk