Big K.R.I.T. – “Keep The Devil Off” Video

The Mississippi rapper/producer Big K.R.I.T. has released a few mixtapes in the past few years, but he hasn’t come out with a new album since 2014’s Caddilactica. That’s about to change. After declaring his independence from Def Jam with the song “Free Agent” last year, K.R.I.T. will release the new 22-song double-album 4Eva Is A Mighty Long Time in a couple of weeks. Today, he’s got a video for the urgent, gospel-inflected new song “Keep The Devil Off.” In the clip, director Alex Nazari shows us grainy black-and-white images of a kid dancing and floating his way through different perils in a housing-project courtyard. Watch it below.

4Eva Is A Mighty Long Time is out 10/27 on BMG.