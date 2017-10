The National’s Bryce Dessner composed the soundtrack for Netflix’s recent documentary The Death And Life of Marsha P. Johnson about the LGBTQ civil rights pioneer, and a selection from his score is included in the new 7-Inches For Planned Parenthood benefit compilation. It’s given the tributary title “For Marsha P. Johnson.” You can listen to it below.

The 7-Inches For Planned Parenthood compilation is out now.