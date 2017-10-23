Stream Hotheads Promotional Heat EP

The New York band Hotheads features members of DIY punk bands like NYC Headhunters, Krimewatch, and Creem. Together, they make raw, intense music that sounds like the New York hardcore of the ’80s, back before NYHC became an actual subgenre. Like those ’80s bands, Hotheads sound tough, but toughness doesn’t sound like the point of what they do. Instead, they’ve got a frantic, intense, sincere sound. The band just shared the new three-song EP Promotional Heat, and it kicks ass. You can stream it below.

<a href="http://hotheadsnyhc.bandcamp.com/album/promotional-heat" target="_blank">Promotional Heat by Hotheads</a>

You can pay what you want to download Promotional Heat from Bandcamp.