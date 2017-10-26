Mickey Hart – “Wayward Son” (Feat. Avey Tare)

Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart is releasing a new solo album called RAMU in a couple weeks, and it features some collaborations with other artists. Most notably for us is his team-up with Animal Collective’s Avey Tare, who he worked with on a track called “Wayward Son.” Tarriona “Tank” Ball of Tank And The Bangas also features on “Big Bad Wolf.” You can hear both tracks via Pitchfork below.

Tracklist:

01 “Auctioneers”

02 “Wayward Son”

03 “Big Bad Wolf”

04 “The Lost Coast”

05 “Who Do You Think You Are”

06 “You Remind Me”

07 “When The Morning Comes”

08 “Jerry”

09 “Wine Wine Wine”

10 “Nacare”

11 “Spreading The News”

12 “Infinite Space”

RAMU is out 11/10 via Verve.