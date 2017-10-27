Aminé – “Squeeze”

A few months ago, the Portland rap newcomer Aminé released his giddy, joyous, inventive debut Good For You; it’s one of the most consistently enjoyable rap albums that 2017 has given us. And now he’s already followed it up with a new single called “Squeeze.” Over a spacious, minimal beat, Aminé flexes hard, bragging about making skits for his tour and ending with a great punchline: “Who should I be for Halloween? / I know: Me / I’m the best.” Listen to it below.

Good For You and “Squeeze” are both out now on Republic.