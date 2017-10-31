CyHi The Prynce – “Dat Side” (Feat. Kanye West)

Back in the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy era, Atlanta rapper CyHi The Prince was a crucial part of Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music braintrust, and he got to spit his goofy-ass lines (“if God had a iPod, I’d be on his playlist”) on what were otherwise classic songs. A couple of years ago, West and CyHi had some kind of falling-out, and CyHi released the West diss track “Elephant In The Room.” But they’ve apparently patched things up since then, and CyHi had writing credits on last year’s The Life Of Pablo. And now they’ve got a song together. West hasn’t shown up on too many other people’s songs this year, but he’s got a fairly impressive verse on CyHi’s crispy “Dat Side.” Give it a listen below.

CyHi’s got a new album called No Dope On Sundays on the way. He’s fresh to death! His closet is a mausoleum!