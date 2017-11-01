Tim Heidecker – “Sentencing Day”

In recent months, the absurdist comedian Tim Heidecker has been sharing a bunch of songs online — lush, expansive ’70s-style folk-rock jams about Donald Trump or 4Chan or whatever dumb shit is in the news these days. And now Heidecker’s announced that he’s compiled all those songs into an album called Too Dumb For Suicide: Tim Heidecker’s Trump Songs, which will be coming out next week. Heidecker recorded much of the LP with Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado producing, and it includes winning numbers like “Richard Spencer” and “Mar-A-Lago.” Heidecker’s tourmate and duet partner Father John Misty also chips in with his cover of Heidecker’s “Trump’s Private Pilot.” Below, check out the album’s tracklist and what Heidecker has to say about it, as well as Heidecker’s song “Sentencing Day,” which he recently debuted during a live-online session with Andrew Bird.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Trump Tower”

02 “Imperial Bathroom”

03 “Richard Spencer”

04 “For Chan”

05 “Mar-A-Lago”

06 “Trump’s Private Pilot”

07 “MAGA”

08 “Wilbur Ross”

09 “Cooked Chinese Chicken”

10 “Trump Talkin’ Nukes”

11 “Sentencing Day”

12 “Trump’s Private Pilot” (Father John Misty Version) *

* bonus track

Heidecker says:

Well here it is. About one year in the making, all my Trump songs in one place. Most of these songs were written and recorded quickly, with the blood still boiling from whatever indignity or absurdity had popped up on my newsfeed that day. Certainly, “Trump Tower” was written in the rotten dawn, days after Trump’s win. Let’s hope I don’t write any more of these, but I probably will. Thanks to Davin Wood for playing piano on “Trump Tower,” and thanks to Jonathan Rado, who produced and played on a good number of these (the ones where you hear some of that beautiful tape hiss on, mostly)—his tribute to Steve Nieve on “Imperial Bedroom” is particularly inspired. Thanks to Kane Ritchotte and Max Whipple for providing the best rhythm section a boy could ask for and to Jordan Katz, Taylor Plenn and David Ralicke for laying down some sweet horns on “Wilbur Ross.” Thanks to Vic Berger for adding some backups to “Sentencing Day” and for usually being the best audience for these tunes. Thanks to Josh Tillman for surprising me with a tear-inducing cover of “Trump’s Private Pilot” and for allowing us to include it here…. Finally, NO thanks to Paul Simon who didn’t let us include “I Am a Cuck.”

Too Dumb For Suicide: Tim Heidecker’s Trump Songs is out 11/9 on Jagjaguwar.