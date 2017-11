“Dirty Sexy Money” is a new song that was co-written by Charli XCX and Noonie Bao with a production credit from Skrillex and a short verse from French Montana. The track is being attributed to David Guetta and Afrojack (who also helped produced it), though for all intents and purposes it’s a Charli track, albeit a discursive one from what she’s been putting out recently, and her vocals carry through the whole song. Check out what all those big names came up with below.