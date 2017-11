Producer Statik Selektah is putting out a new album next month, and today he’s shared a single called “Put Jewels On It” that features none other than El-P and Killer Mike of Run The Jewels. The rest of Statik Selektah’s album, 8, also features some big-name guests, including 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Joey Bada$$, Raekwon, Prodigy, and G-Eazy. You can listen to “Put Jewels On It” below.

8 is out 12/8 via Showoff Records/Duck Down Music.