Lydia Loveless is currently on a solo tour in support of the recently-released compilation Boy Crazy and Single(s), and the Ohio-based musician stopped by our offices today to perform a few songs for us acoustic. She did “Heaven,” from her 2016 album Real (which we named one of the best of the year), “Mile High” from the new comp, and “Somewhere Else,” the title track of her 2014 album. Watch the full performance below.

Tour dates:

11/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

11/09 Cambridge, MA @ Cafe 939

11/10 Hudson, NY @ Helsinki On Hudson

11/11 Toronto, ON @ Rivoli

11/14 Detroit, MI @ Pike Room

11/15 Chicago, IL @ Hideout

11/16 Chicago, IL @ Hideout

11/17 Louisville, KY @ Monnik

11/18 Nashville, TN @ The Basement

Boy Crazy and Single(s) is out now via Bloodshot Records.