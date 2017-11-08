Watch Sturgill Simpson Busk Outside The CMA Awards

The Country Music Association Awards are being held in Nashville right now. But Sturgill Simpson has never had much love for the country music establishment, and instead of performing at the actual ceremony, he’s been participating by busking outside the event and donating all the money he gets to the ACLU. He’s also been livestreaming the whole performance, and at one point, he gave a mock CMA acceptance speech. “Nobody needs a machine gun, and that’s comin’ from a guy who owns quite a few guns,” he said. “Gay people should have the right to be happy and live their life any way they want to and get married if they want to without fear of getting drug down the road behind a pickup truck. Black people are probably tired of getting shot in the streets and being enslaved by the industrial prison complex. Hegemony and fascism is alive and well in Nashville, Tennessee. Thank you very much.” Watch below.

Sturgill Simpson #CMAawards live stream starts in 5 minutes, y’all! pic.twitter.com/tBoz8SGKU4 — Adam Gold (@GoldAdam) November 9, 2017