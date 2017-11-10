Walt Wagner – “I Only Said” (My Bloody Valentine Cover)

Last October, after over 20 years of playing piano at the celebrated Seattle fine dining spot Canlis, Walt Wagner retired. Luckily, another Seattle institution was around to document his farewell show, and Reworks, the resulting album, is coming out next week on Sub Pop. As its name suggests, the LP features solo piano arrangements of popular songs by Prince, Fleet Foxes, Phoenix, DJ Shadow, Band Of Horses, and My Bloody Valentine, whose “I Only Said” becomes a shimmering piano meditation in Wagner’s capable fingers. Listen below, and stick around for Wagner’s previously released cover of DJ Shadow’s “Building Steam With A Grain Of Salt.”

Reworks is out 11/17 on Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.