True Blue is the project of Brooklyn musician Maya Laner, who plays bass for and sings with Porches and also shows up on this year’s (Sandy) Alex G album. Her new song, “Bad Behavior,” is snapping and downtrodden, and it sounds gorgeous even as it’s circling the drain, caught up in the accumulation of a lot of questionable decisions. “Shouldn’t have dug the letters in/ Now I know/ I have no control of my/ Bad behavior,” Laner sings. Listen to it below.