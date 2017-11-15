Curtis Roush – “Real Love”

Curtis Roush is one of the voices behind the Austin-based psychedelic rock band the Bright Light Social Hour. He’s releasing his solo debut album Cosmic Campfire Music next year, and today we’re sharing its lead single. The shoegaze-infused ’70s rocker “Real Love” sounds like a mirage but paints Roush as a realist. Describing “the feeling that I thought I knew,” he invokes “white hot flashes” and “flailing,” all within the fabric of spacey reverbed vocal harmonies and layers of guitar that might remind you of both Fleet Foxes and the War On Drugs. Though writing about love may be cathartic, it also might not clear up all of the uncertainties, and Roush is “just tryna make it right this time.” Listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Mirage”

02 “Getaway”

03 “Polestar”

04 “Won’t You Please”

05 “Never Leave You Cold”

06 “Marfa”

07 “You Already Got Me”

08 “Real Love”

09 “Space Is Empty (Come With Me)”

Cosmic Campfire Music is out 2/9 via Modern Outsider. Pre-order it here.