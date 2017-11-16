Download King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s New Album Polygondwanaland For Free

At the end of last year, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard announced plans to release five studio albums in 2017, and those crazy Australians are really close to pulling it off. They’ve put out four so far — Flying Microtonal Banana, Murder Of The Universe, Sketches Of Brunswick East, and now Polygondwanaland. Their latest is being released as a free download and as an album that they are saying is owned by the fans, inviting people to “make copies. Make tapes, make CD’s, make records” of the new material. You can download the new album here or stream it below.

<a href="http://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/album/polygondwanaland" target="_blank">Polygondwanaland by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard</a>

One more album to go, King Gizzards! You can do it.