Jai & A. K. Paul Begin Building Their Institute, Play On New Tracks

The reclusive Jai Paul and his slightly-less-reclusive brother A.K. Paul were photographed earlier this week alongside the news that they just purchased a physical space in London for their mysterious Paul Institute project. And now the first fruits of the Paul Institute are upon us: two new tracks are available on their website that you can hear and buy in exchange for a phone number. (They’ll be on streaming services tomorrow.) The two songs are from Fabiana Palladino (“Mystery”) and Ruthven (“Evil”), and the Paul brothers worked on both of them. Jai produced and provided backing vocals and instrumentation on “Mystery,” and A.K. co-wrote and played guitar on “Evil.” You can hear them here.