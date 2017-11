The young Californian R&B star Kehlani finally released her official debut LP SexySweetSavage earlier this year, and she followed it up last month with the one-off single “Honey.” Today, she’s got another loosie called “Already Won.” It’s a breezy, endearing track about triumphing over odds, and it’s got Kehlani rapping for a verse, which sounds pretty good. Check it out below.

Already Won is out now at iTunes.