AC/DC Guitarist Malcolm Young Dead At 64

Malcolm Young, rhythm guitarist and founding member of AC/DC, has died after a long battle with dementia. The news was confirmed by a post on AC/DC’s official Facebook. “With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band,” the band wrote in a statement. “As a guitarist, songwriter, and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed.” He was 64.

Born January 6, 1953 in Glasgow, Scotland, Young and his family moved to Australia in 1963. Ten years later, he decided to form a “no-nonsense” rock band with his brother Angus on lead guitar, and AC/DC was born. The Young brothers were co-credited on every song the band recorded from their 1975 debut High Voltage through 2014’s Rock Or Bust. In 2014, it was announced that Young was retiring to seek treatment for dementia; his nephew Stevie recorded all of his guitar parts on Rock Or Bust and joined the band on the subsequent tour. Young is survived by his wife and two children.