Stream Sufjan Stevens The Greatest Gift

It’s been two and a half years since Sufjan Stevens released Carrie & Lowell, his gorgeously sad return to hushed singer-songwriter folk music. And although Stevens did contribute several Carrie & Lowell-esque ballads to the recent film Call Me By Your Name, there’s been little to no word about a new album. What we are getting is The Greatest Gift, a mixtape of “outtakes, remixes, & demos” from Carrie & Lowell. He revealed “Wallowa Lake Monster” last month, and now the full project is streaming ahead of its release this Friday. Check it out at NPR.

The Greatest Gift is out 11/24 on Asthmatic Kitty. Pre-order it here. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Cancer Support Community.