Triathalon – “Couch”

Savannah-founded, Brooklyn-based trio Triathalon concoct pleasantly dazed, indoors-all-day pop that lands itself at the crossroads between Frank Ocean and Homeshake. Whisper-toned vocals and slang-fused lyricism encapsulate an internet-era intimacy, which fits perfectly with the name of their upcoming record, Online, and that of its lead single, “Couch.” “Chillin’ in my living room, thinking about things to do,” Adam Intrator’s breathy falsetto floats above a woozy beat. “Can I get you home? In the zone/ I just wanna feel the truth/ I haven’t felt this way in a minute” — mediations of a lazy daydreamer are blanketed in sparse-yet-cozy production. Listen via the lo-fi video below.

Tracklist:

01 “3”

02 “Couch”

03 “Butter”

04 “Hard To Move”

05 “Pull Up”

06 “Water”

07 “Sometimes”

08 “Plant”

09 “Bad Mood”

10 “Deep End”

11 “Training Day”

12 “Day One”

13 “True”

Online is out 2/16 via Broken Circles. Pre-order it here.