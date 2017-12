Back in July, Broken Social Scene released their first album in seven years, Hug Of Thunder, and they’ve been on tour sporadically ever since. During that time, the roving band of Canadians stopped by Spotify’s New York studios to record two songs. One is a cover of “I Don’t Want To Grow Up” by Tom Waits, and the other is their very own “Skyline.” Listen to both below.

Hug Of Thunder is out now via City Slang/Arts & Crafts.