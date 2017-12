Rock collective the Minus 5 — which is led by Scott McCaughey, who recently suffered a stroke — just released a Christmas album called Dear December. It’s filled with original holiday songs and a slew of notable guests, including Ben Gibbard, Colin Meloy, members of R.E.M., and more. It was originally put out as part of Record Store Day Black Friday, and is now available everywhere. You can stream it in full below.

Dear December is out now via Yep Roc Records.