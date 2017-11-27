Miguel – “Come Through And Chill” (Feat. J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

This Friday, the languid, spacey R&B star will release his much-awaited new album War & Leisure. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Sky Walker,” “Told You So,” and “Pineapple Skies.” And now Miguel has shared another new album track — or, in any case, a new version of an old song. More than a year ago, Miguel shared the casual, expansive sex song “Come Through And Chill,” which he recorded with Nas/Amy Winehouse producer Salaam Remi. And now there’s a new version of the song, which features a couple of new verses with J. Cole, the rap star who’s been collaborating with Miguel for the better part of a decade now. The song now features Cole talking about how he can’t have sex with you because your boyfriend might stop buying his music. Also: “Girl, you been on my mind like Kaepernick kneeling.” Listen below.

War & Leisure is out 12/1 on RCA.