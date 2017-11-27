Wajatta (Reggie Watts & John Tejada) – “Runnin'”

Comedian-musician Reggie Watts and producer John Tejada have mashed their names together for a new collaborative electronic project called Wajatta. Their first single is “Runnin’,” a frenetic mix of retro sounds founded in Midwest house with traces of funk and soul. Watts told Billboard his wordless approach to vocals on the track derives from Elizabeth Fraser of Cocteau Twins:

She was really the first one that when I heard the music, I was like, what language is this in? She has this weird mixture that oscillates between sounds. I think there’s something more interesting about hearing something that sounds kind of close to something else, but you’re not sure what it is, until you start to develop your own meaning.

Listen below.

“Runnin'” is out 12/1 via Comedy Dynamics.