The Hold Steady – “Entitlement Crew” & “A Snake In The Shower”

Here’s some good news: The Hold Steady have a run of shows coming up this Wednesday through Saturday at the Brooklyn Bowl, and they’ve recorded a pair of new songs for the occasion. As they explain in an email blast to fans, “We recorded these in Brooklyn just this month. We hope to play them at the shows, so we thought we’d share them in case you want to sing along.”

Here’s some even better news: Both tracks sound like they could be permanent setlist fixtures. A-side “Entitlement Crew” is a horn-inflected classic rocker that reminds me of Boys And Girls In America with the Elvis Costello quotient ramped up. It’s rife with classic Craig Finn quotables such as “Here’s the church, here’s the steeple/ I like the party favors, but I hate the party people” and “Tecate landing, tequila takeoff/ Koufax cookout, Pilsbury bakeoff.” Meanwhile B-side “A Snake In The Shower” presents a rangier, more sing-speaky iteration of the band that’s giving me Separation Sunday vibes. It finds Finn in his narrative mode, spinning sordid tales involving details such as, “He said he used to be a pretty huge producer/ He doesn’t seem that huge anymore.” Listen to both tracks below.

<a href="http://holdsteady.bandcamp.com/album/entitlement-crew-b-w-a-snake-in-the-shower" target="_blank">Entitlement Crew b/w A Snake In The Shower by The Hold Steady</a>

Both songs will hit the usual DSPs next week, but in the meantime they’re exclusive to Bandcamp, where your purchase benefits the K+L Guardian Foundation:

If you choose to download these two songs, a donation will be made to benefit the K+L Guardian Foundation. ALL monies received from downloads will be transferred to the K+L Guardian Foundation. The K+L Guardian Foundation was formed to benefit “Jersey” Mike Van Jura’s children after he suddenly passed away in November 2012 at only 36 years of age. Jersey Mike was the unofficial leader of The Unified Scene.

The Hold Steady’s “Massive Nights” residency at Brooklyn Bowl runs from this Wednesday, 11/29 to Saturday, 12/2. Get tickets here.