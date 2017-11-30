MellowHype – “Tisk”

Hodgy Beats and Left Brain have reunited MellowHype, the project they helmed earlier in the decade that was affiliated with Odd Future. Late last night, Hodgy tweeted out a new track called “Tisk” which samples Son Lux’s “Easy.” Hodgy also hinted that there might be a new MellowHype album on the way, despite the fact that he declared the project over in 2015.

I’m dropping a mellowhype song tonight Lofi shit 2018 here we are wait for the album shoutout out LBTURNUP — Hodgy (@monkmiyagi) November 29, 2017

Check out “Tisk” below.