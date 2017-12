Stone are a hardcore band from Milwaukee who have released a demo and an EP; next year, they’ll release their debut album Inch Of Joy. First single “Lost On You” is a crunchy beatdown hardcore chest-thumper about “fucking tourists” who aren’t true enough to hardcore. It’s about a minute and a half long, and it fucking rules. They’ve made a crude, cheap black-and-white video for it with director Lenny Janiszewski, and it rules, too. Check it out below.

Inch Of Joy is out 3/2 on Pure Noise.