Kississippi – “Cut Yr Teeth”

Band To Watch honorees Kississippi have been pretty quiet since releasing a pair of EPs a few years ago — 2014’s I Can Feel You In My Hair Still and 2015’s We Have No Future, We’re All Doomed — but Zoe Reynolds’ project has returned today with “Cut Yr Teeth,” a new song that keeps the sort of circuitous ache that made their early songs so enduring but beefs it up with a driving energy. The song is an excavation of a relationship that was built on a false foundation, and Reynolds’ words are tragic and precise: “You were my light for so long/ Oceans deep and mountains tall/ Our future plays tricks on us, huh?” The track is a precursor to Kississippi’s full-length debut that will be released next year. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://kississippi.bandcamp.com/track/cut-yr-teeth" target="_blank">Cut Yr Teeth by kississippi</a>

“Cut Yr Teeth” is out now via SideOneDummy.