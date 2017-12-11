Moby – “Like A Motherless Child” Video

Moby released two albums within a year of each other with his Void Pacific Choir — 2016’s These Systems Are Failing and this year’s More Fast Songs About The Apocalypse — and he’s already following those up with another new full-length called Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt that’s due out next year. Today, he’s shared the lead single for the album, “Like A Motherless Child,” which is an update on a traditional spiritual and comes attached to a black-and-white video. Watch and listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Mere Anarchy”

02 “The Waste Of Suns”

03 “Like A Motherless Child”

04 “The Last Of Goodbyes”

05 “The Ceremony Of Innocence”

06 “The Tired And The Hurt”

07 “Welcome To Hard Times”

08 “The Sorrow Tree”

09 “Falling Rain And Light”

10 “The Middle is Gone”

11. “This Wild Darkness”

12 “A Dark Cloud Is Coming”

Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt is out 3/2 via Mute. Pre-order it here.