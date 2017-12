Every year since the beginning of time (fact check?), DJ Earworm has released a mashup of the year’s big pop hits, and 2017 is no exception. “Despacito,” “Bodak Yellow,” “XO TOUR Llif3,” “Bad And Boujee,” and many more are represented in this year’s edition. It’s always fun in a Hey remember mashups and also Girl Talk kinda way, and you can check out the “United State Of Pop 2017 (How We Do It)” mix below.