Recreational Hate, the out-of-nowhere new album from the veteran Buffalo DIY trio Lemuria, is our current reigning Album Of The Week. Two of its songs, “Wanted To Be Yours” and “Sliver Of Change,” are already out there in the world. Today, they’ve shared a third, a piece of fired-up twee tunecraft called “More Tunnel.” Check it out below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

Recreational Hate is out 12/15 on Turbo Worldwide/Asian Man Records/Big Scary Monsters.