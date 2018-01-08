Mimicking Birds – “Belongings”

After solidifying their folk-rock prowess on 2014’s EONS, Portland trio Mimicking Birds are delving into the electronic world on their upcoming album, Layers Of Us. Today we’re premiering the synth-rich third single, “Belongings.”

“We started adding modular synths for EONS — then with access to a variety of gear at Ice Cream Party, it helped to evolve the layers of sounds in the album,” synth player Adam Trachsel said. And the layers show. From the looping “Sunlight Daze” to the stacked vocals in this latest track, Mimicking Birds are serving tracks that are ringing true to the band’s name. Frontman Nate Lacy offered some thoughts on the track:

“Belongings” is a love song conveyed through the perspective that we are all here functioning as part of a larger entity. And that we are only borrowing the ingredients required to briefly witness this remarkable circumstance. Self-detachment through self-awareness. With such a consciousness comes an urgent responsibility to thoroughly appreciate life’s unlikelihood, love one another, and to do what is right for the planet and future existence.

Listen to “Belongings” below.

Tour dates:

01/10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge*

01/11 Grand Junction, CO @ Barons

01/12 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre*

01/14 Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room*

01/15 Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

01/17 Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club*

01/18 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre*

01/19 Chicago, IL @ Metro*

01/20 Detroit, MI @ El Club*

01/25 Portland, OR @ OMSI LOU Listening and Release Event

02/08 Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom*

02/10 San Diego, CA @ Music Box*

02/11 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom*

02/13 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent*

*Supporting Typhoon

Layers Of Us is out 1/26 via Glacial Pace. Pre-order it here.