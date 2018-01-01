Stream Scallops Hotel Sovereign Nose Of (Y​)​our Arrogant Face

Maine rapper Milo placed highly on our list of 2017’s best rap albums with Who Told You To Think??!!?!?!?!, and today he’s back with another album by surprise with his Scallops Hotel project. According to Bandcamp liner notes, the new Sovereign Nose Of (Y)our Arrogant Face is the second installment of a trilogy that began with last summer’s Over The Carnage Rose A Voice Prophetic. Some more info:
the project was recorded in park slope, brooklyn, nyc in late september of 2017. i would meet steel tipped dove at his studio,
with coffee, every day at 1:30pm. the document of a weekend in early autumn and second of a trilogy that expands the scallops hotel biomythoverse as well as
punctures reality
with its
reach.
Stream the new release in full below.
Sovereign Nose Of (Y)our Arrogant Face is out now on Ruby Yacht. Purchase it here.