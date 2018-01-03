Erik Phillips – “Wrong”

Virginia-based musician Erik Phillips started putting out songs as Cat Be Damned a few years ago — we highlighted their 2016 release Daydreams In A Roach Motel — but Phillips has reverted back to their given name for their next album, which is called One and feels like something of a clean slate. Phillips still makes music that’s quiet and intimately familiar, but it feels a little less conflicted or more at peace, or at least that’s how the lovely and floral lead single “Wrong” comes across, with its even-keeled conclusion: “Stop looking out of the window at the crowd/ Sure, they can shout, but they don’t know what you’re about.”

“I wrote “Wrong” because I wanted to make my own version of a country song—the final recording owes itself to a slide guitar part played by my friend Jeff [Casazza],” Phillips says in a statement. “Lyrically, it’s not as blunt as the classic country stuff, mostly revolving around blurry mental images relating to anxiety and anti-social fears.”

Listen to it below.



Tracklist:

01 “Happen”

02 “Wrong”

03 “Coming”

04 “Interstate 95″

05 “Give”

06 “Make”

07 “Keep”

08 “Secret”

09 “Peek”

10 “Don’t Say Hi”

One is out 2/2 via Joy Void Recordings. Pre-order it here.