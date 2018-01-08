Bat Fangs – “Rock The Reaper” Video

Bat Fangs are a new-ish duo consisting of Ex Hex bassist Betsy Wright and Flesh Wounds drummer Laura King, and next month they’re releasing their debut self-titled album together. We’ve already heard “Wolfbite” from it and today they’re sharing a new one called “Rock The Reaper” alongside a video that sees the two of them having intimidating-looking fun in front of a green screen. The song is filled with snarling, cocky swagger, a rousing parking lot stomp that takes from FM rock’s best and creates something that feels invincible but still sounds sweet. “You can rock the reaper with your midnight kiss/ Be careful, baby, that’s dangerous,” they warn. Watch and listen below.

Tour dates:

02/03 Carroboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (NC Record Release Party!)

02/09 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong (DC Record Release Party!)

02/15 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar #

02/17 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry #

02/21 The Casbah #

02/22 Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge #

02/23 Los Angeles, CA @ The Telegram Ballroom #

02/24 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall #

02/26 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #

02/27 Seattle, WA @ Neumos #

02/28 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre #

# w/ Superchunk

Bat Fangs is out 2/2 via Don Giovanni Records. Pre-order it here.