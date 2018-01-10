Lost Horizons – “On The Day You Died”

Last year, Bella Union head and former Cocteau Twin Simon Raymonde unveiled a new project called Lost Horizons with an album called Ojalá. Built from early improvisations between Raymonde and drummer Richie Thomas, the album was a gorgeous, twilit brand of weathered dream-pop, featuring a host of guest vocalists. Now they’ve shared one of those improvisations, a tribute to David Bowie that they recorded on the day he died, two years ago today.

Previously only available on a limited CD via the Rough Trade Album Club, the song is fittingly titled “On The Day You Died” — which also echoes Bowie’s prophetic “Something happened on the day he died…” line in “Blackstar.” The track is an instrumental capturing Raymonde and Thomas’ raw reactions to the news that day, its sparse and damaged pairing of piano and saxophone also functioning as a nice musical echo of what Bowie was doing on his swan-song masterpiece. Check it out below.

Ojalá is out now via Bella Union. Revisit our career-spanning interview with Raymonde here.