Liima – “Always”

Last year, the Danish/Finnish synth outfit Liima (which features the members of Efterklang) released their excellent sophomore album 1982. Despite its title, the album traced a tension between the retro and the futuristic, digging back to their roots — 1982 was the year of frontman Casper Clausen’s birth — while imagining foreign horizons yet to come. Fittingly, it turns out they cheekily played on that tension by including a bonus track only on the CD version of 1982, a lost piece of data on an archaic object that, one would guess, only some fans stumbled across.

Today, the band unveils that hidden track online. It’s called “Always,” and begins with processed, ghostly vocals before settling into a robotic stride of a groove. Clausen mulls over generational circumstances, tying it into the themes of the album as a whole. It’s accompanied by a lyric video made by London artist Jonny Sanders, appropriately leaning on old-school computer graphics rendered in the stark red and black of 1982’s cover. Check it out below.

1982 is out now via City Slang.