Stream Maxo Kream Punken

Today, the Houston underground rap virtuoso Maxo Kream releases Punken, a new album that shows serious versatility in both style and subject matter. Punken follows the 2016 cult favorite The Persona Tape, and it’s full of intense, clear-eyed talk about growing up with a tight-knit family in a rough neighborhood. We already posted the video for early single “Grannies,” which gives you a pretty good idea of what you should expect. 03 Greedo and Trippie Redd make appearances, but this thing is entirely Maxo’s show, and you can stream the whole thing below.

Punken is out now on TSO Music Group/Kream Clicc.