Merriweather Post Pavilion Roof Collapses

Merriweather Post Pavilion, outside Baltimore, is one of America’s oldest and best outdoor-shed venues; it celebrated its 50th anniversary last summer. Animal Collective famously named their best album after it, and I had my high school graduation there. As Pitchfork reports, the venue announced in a statement that its roof collapsed over the weekend. The collapse happened late on Saturday night, and nobody was injured. The roof was being raised as part of planned and nearly-complete five-year renovation. The venue will reboot the roof, and the people behind the venue plan on going ahead with their 2018 program on schedule.