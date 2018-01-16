Hear Quavo’s Version Of The National Anthem

Last year, a fan put together a tongue-in-cheek online petition for Migos member Quavo to have a verse on the National Anthem. Quavo paid attention, and he did the petition one better. Yesterday, as The FADER reports, Quavo put together his own version of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” keeping some of the melody but changing the lyrics to be about struggle and inequality. Check it out below.

The just-announced new Migos album Culture II is out 1/26 on Quality Control/Motown/Capitol.