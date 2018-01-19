Stream St. Beauty Running To The Sun

Our first exposure to St. Beauty was as part of “Hell You Talmbout,” the massive Wondaland Records posse cut headlined by label head Janelle Monae. Since then the Atlanta duo of Alex Belle and Isis Valentino has been honing their blend of synth-pop, vintage R&B, indie-rock, hip-hop, et al, streamlining their influences into something singular and compelling. They’ve also landed a few songs on HBO’s Insecure along the way.

Now’s a great time to check back in with St. Beauty because today they release their debut EP Running To The Sun. At 10 tracks, it stretches the definition of EP, though one is an intro and two are interludes. Lead single and infidelity call-out “Caught” serves as an exceptional introduction, a woozy bass bounce that descends into warm emotionalism. There’s much more here to enjoy, though, so stream the whole project or at least check out the “Caught” and “Not Discuss It” videos below.

Running To The Sun is out now on Empire/Wondaland. Purchase it here.