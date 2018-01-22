Partner – “Everybody Knows” Video

Josée Caron and Lucy Niles of the Canadian alt-rock jokester duo and Band To Watch alum Partner released In Search Of Lost Time last year. Today, Partner debuted a video for the album’s lead track “Everybody Knows.” Directed by Colin Medley, the video takes us through a dilemma more difficult than going to the grocery store on an empty stomach (would not recommend): navigating the grocery store while high as a kite. There may never be a more appropriate opportunity for the saying “stoney bologna.” Watch below.

In Search Of Lost Time is out now via You’ve Changed Records.