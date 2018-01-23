Ravyn Lenae – “Sticky” Video

Chicago-based R&B singer Ravyn Lenae has two dreamy EPs under her belt and will release her third, Crush, at the end of this week. The Steve Lacy-produced “Sticky” is the latest single from the forthcoming album, and it sounds just as its name indicates — Lenae’s honeyed voice grooves with a sultry bassline. She says the song is about “being stuck to someone and knowing you shouldn’t be…the person is not really nice to you; he’s actually a little mean. Even though you know that, you take him back all the time. He’s sticky.” Its accompanying Weird Life-directed video takes place at a sparkly, lo-fi disco, where Lenae dances away her romantic woes. Watch below.

Crush is out 1/26 via Atlantic and 323 Music Group.