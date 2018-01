Last year, Rostam Batmanglij released his debut solo album, Half-Light, and he’s taken the occasion to cover a few songs in the ensuing press cycle. Over the last few months, he’s offered up covers of Bob Dylan and the Pogues, and his latest takes on one of his major influences. Rostam covered “Pink Moon,” the title track from Nick Drake’s 1972 album, for Spotify in their New York studios, and you can listen to it below.