Yesterday, A$AP Rocky shared a new song called “☆☆☆☆☆ 5IVE $TAR$,” and he’s quickly following that up with another one, a short and soft 80-second-long track known as “Above.” It was produced by Frans Mernick and it’s attached to another mysterious caption: “THIS IS JUST A TEST,” which extends from yesterday’s “TESTING COMING SOON.” Listen to it below.