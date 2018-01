James Blake has been debuting some new music live lately, and tonight, he closed out his BBC Radio 1 residency by sharing a brand new song. On the soulful new “If The Car Beside You Moves Ahead,” Blake chops up and pitch-shifts his voice into oblivion, and it comes with a video directed by Alexander Brown that makes the simple act of driving a car look like motherfucking Tron. Check it out below.

No word yet on an album.